Insider Selling: AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Markley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $18,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMMO Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:POWW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 584,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.30. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AMMO

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

