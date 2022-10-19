Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Sells 62,306 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $148,911.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226,194 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Springer sold 62,306 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $195,017.78.

On Monday, September 26th, David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.22.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

