Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

NYSE HUBS traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.57. 455,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

