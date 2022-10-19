Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,232,459.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,159. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $158.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion



Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

