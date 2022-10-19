Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 8.3% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 89,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of INTC opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

