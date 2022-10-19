Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 426,504 shares.The stock last traded at 2.83 and had previously closed at 3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

