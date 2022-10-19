Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.17, but opened at $73.35. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 13,089 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,667,511 shares in the company, valued at $94,431,147.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,572,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.