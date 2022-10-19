Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.39. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 193,004 shares.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.11 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.