Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intersect ENT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

