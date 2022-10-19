Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.39.

ISRG stock traded up $18.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 157,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

