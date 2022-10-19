Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $5,790,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter worth $2,664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $496,000.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

