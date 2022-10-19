Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
