Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADREGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $5,790,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter worth $2,664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $496,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

