Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 1.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 573,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $336,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,842. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

