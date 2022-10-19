Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,646 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IMFL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

