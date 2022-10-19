Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Cut by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 2,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

