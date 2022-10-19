Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. BOKF NA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $131.36. 51,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

