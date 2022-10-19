Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2022 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00.

10/4/2022 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2022 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. 7,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

