Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gentex by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 23,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,995. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

