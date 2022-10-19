Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. 60,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

