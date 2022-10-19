Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

