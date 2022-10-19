Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. 1,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,937. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.