Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. 1,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,937. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

