Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. PRA Group comprises about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.50% of PRA Group worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at $8,572,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,048. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

