Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.54% of The Hackett Group worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 124,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,454. The company has a market capitalization of $641.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

