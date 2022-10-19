Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,172,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.43 on Wednesday, hitting $299.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

