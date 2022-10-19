Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.47% of American Woodmark worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

AMWD stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,899. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

