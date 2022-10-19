Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 9,266 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,716. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

