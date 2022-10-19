Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,062% compared to the average daily volume of 639 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,399,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. 31,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

