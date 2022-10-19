Investors Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 205,516 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 111,129 call options.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,568,202. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

