iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IRTC opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 348,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,915 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile



iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

