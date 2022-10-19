Ironveld (LON:IRON) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,864,365 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

