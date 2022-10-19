iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.40

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.40 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

