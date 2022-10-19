iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. 18,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

