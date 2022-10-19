iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.16

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.16 and last traded at $94.25, with a volume of 112331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

