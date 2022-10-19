iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 604,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

