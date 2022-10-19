iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,030 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

