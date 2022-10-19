iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 5.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.68% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after buying an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 461,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 447,500 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IXC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

