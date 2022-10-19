iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after buying an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

