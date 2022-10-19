iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,519. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

