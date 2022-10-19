iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWM traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $171.83. The stock had a trading volume of 284,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,036. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.