iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,452. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.