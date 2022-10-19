iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,087. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

