iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

