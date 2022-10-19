ITV plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:ITV)

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV opened at GBX 67.98 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 566.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.46. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ITV

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITV shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

