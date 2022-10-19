Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Jabil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Jabil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

