Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after buying an additional 167,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health Stock Performance

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.