Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

