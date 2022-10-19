Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Centene
Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
