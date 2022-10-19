Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.