Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

IAC Profile



IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.



