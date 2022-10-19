Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 103.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

