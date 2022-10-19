Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

