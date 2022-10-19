James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on BILI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.
Bilibili Trading Up 1.6 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
